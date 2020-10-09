Residents displaced after house fire in Portsmouth

The house in the 1000 block of Centre Avenue was completely damaged by the fire. The displaced residents are being helped by the Red Cross.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Fire and Rescue extinguished a fire that left a house badly damaged on Thursday.

It was around 12:11 p.m. when fire crews got the call of a residential fire in the 1000 block of Centre Avenue.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find the home engulfed with heavy smoke.

Crews went inside and were able to quickly extinguish the fire. The home sustained major damage in the living room area, fire officials said.

The home's residents were able to evacuate. One man at home during the fire was treated by medics. He did not need to be taken to the hospital.

The Portsmouth Fire Marshal’s Office is currently investigating the cause of the fire that originated in the home's kitchen.

