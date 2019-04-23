PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Retired police officers and firefighters in Portsmouth are fighting for more in retirement, but not entirely confident the city will help them out.

"This comes up every year when they want to talk about the budget. We're trying to get an additional $100 a month and now they're saying there's no way of doing it," said Garland Alexander.

Garland is a retired Portsmouth police officer and is also a part of the Retired Police and Fire Association.

He said right now, he gets $1,400 per month from a city HRA.

Retirees under 65 get $200 per month from a law enforcement officer pension that's been around since the '70s.

"A hundred dollars a month to somebody making $10,000, that's $12,000. That's a lot," he said.

Although he's not confident that the additional hundred dollars will be voted through as part of the city's budget, he did get a few supporters on council during the discussions.

"That's what this $100 is about. It's about fairness. We've been discussing it for a long time, and I think it's time to see if we have a consensus to do something about it," said Councilman Bill Moody.

"I would be willing to support it but where do we find the funds?" said Councilwoman Lisa Lucas-Burke.

Mayor John Rowe brought up an idea of possibly doing increases at a percentage basis versus a flat dollar figure, but Alexander thinks that won't help those who really need it.

He hopes council will hear him out when they vote on the budget.

"The hundred dollars is equal to everybody and the ones who need the help the most are making the least," he said.