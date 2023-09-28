x
Portsmouth

'Endangered' 17-year-old missing out of Henrico County, believed to possibly be in Portsmouth

17-year-old Janaiyah Alyea Thompson left her residence Sunday evening and hasn't been seen since. She sent text messages that raised concern for her well-being.
Credit: Henrico County Police Division

RICHMOND, Va. — An "endangered" teenager is missing out of Henrico County, and officers think she could be in Portsmouth, according to Henrico County Police Division.

17-year-old Janaiyah Alyea Thompson left her residence sometime Sunday evening and has not been seen since. 

She sent text messages that "have raised concern for her well-being." Investigators believe Thompson is either in the Portsmouth area or still within the Metro-Richmond area. 

Anyone with info on Thompson's whereabouts is asked to call Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000.

