Rivers Casino Portsmouth has 1,300 permanent jobs to fill, holding virtual information sessions this week

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Soon 1,300 jobs will be up for grabs in Portsmouth. The Rivers Casino Portsmouth is pushing forward to open sometime in late 2022, 2023.

Officials said they will need a lot of help to make the entertainment venue a success.

They are holding virtual job forums this week to connect with the community. The goal is to fill 1,300 permanent jobs and 1,400 construction jobs.

“Front of the house, dealer tables, food and beverage workers,” said casino spokesperson Delceno Miles. “Back of the house would be more or less your back office, marketing, IT, security.”

The list goes on: valet, guest services, human resources.

Miles said wages vary based on job and experience.

“Of course, it will be competitive with benefits, based on the market conditions,” Miles said.

Not all jobs require a degree, just the proper training, like working game tables.

“This is an amazing opportunity because a person can make over $50,000 with no college degree,” said Rivers Casino Director of Community Relation Dr. Rahmon Hart. “The perfect opportunity for someone looking to make a career change.”

Officials hope to break ground as soon as possible. They are waiting for the Virginia Lottery Board to issue the license. After that, city council will need to approve final use permits.

Miles said they hope to open in late 2022. The hiring process won’t begin until a few months before. However, officials encourage applicants to use this time to beef up their resumes.

“The resources available to prepare them for those jobs,” Miles said. “Whether that is certifications in the culinary arts, or IT, or Restaurant Management, those resources are available now.”

Tidewater Community College offers long-term programs that take a few semesters or short-term programs.

“Credentials that are four to eight weeks, online or face-to-face,” said a Tidewater Staff member.

Applicants can also utilize the Hampton Roads Workforce Council to get prepared. Miles said there are plenty of jobs to go around, but they will focus on hiring Portsmouth residents, first.

“A commitment to work alongside the city we will all be calling home,” Miles said.