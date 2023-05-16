Rivers Casino Portsmouth revenues are down from March, new data shows

The Virginia Lottery released its report on gaming activity for April and the data is showing a downward trend.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Virginia Lottery shared its report on casino gaming activity for April 2023, which shows how much money Rivers Casino Portsmouth made last month.

In April, the Portsmouth casino's adjusted gaming revenue was more than $21.3 million, a drop from the more than $23.6 million brought in during March. In February, the casino's first full month of operations, it brought in more than $24.6 million.

When it comes to tax revenues, the casino brought in more than $3.8 million, with nearly $1.3 million going to the City of Portsmouth.

The numbers, which were released Monday, come months after the casino opened in Portsmouth back in January.