Rivers Casino Portsmouth delays grand opening

Officials with the facility want more time to test their new gaming equipment, according to a spokesperson.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — If you were ready to set your bets on January 15 during the grand opening of Rivers Casino Portsmouth, you'll have to wait a bit longer.

Kelli Webb, a spokesperson for Rivers Casino Portsmouth, announced Tuesday that the grand opening ceremony for the facility has been pushed back to January 23.

"New grand opening ceremony invitations will be issued to the previous guest list with revised date and time," Webb wrote in a statement.



"Providing a superior guest experience is a top priority for Rivers Casino Portsmouth. Our intention is to be the entertainment destination of choice for Hampton Roads, and we’ll settle for nothing less. We apologize for any inconvenience and look forward to welcoming our guests very soon."

If you were planning to attend their charity nights on January 10 and January 12, those have also been rescheduled for January 19 and January 21, respectively.

You'll also receive an updated invitation if you RSVPed for those.

Officials with the casino want more time to test their new gaming equipment, according to Webb.

Rivers Casino Portsmouth plans to be a world-class destination — a $300-plus million local investment — nestled within the new Entertainment District along Victory Boulevard.