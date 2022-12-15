Rivers Casino Portsmouth hosts fast-track job fair

For the casino's final job fair before opening day, executives wanted to host a on-the-spot hiring fair to fill the rest of their open positions.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — In just one month, all bets are on the table at Rivers Casino Portsmouth. Before the doors open, casino executives wanted to hold one more job fair to fill about 200 positions.

“I’m hoping that I’m a fit in the job that I pursue,” said Gwen Jackson who applied for a job at the fair.

Many are hoping to go from hello to hired at Rivers Casino Portsmouth. Thursday as casino staff held its last scheduled job fair ahead of opening day. From food servers to dealers, hundreds of positions are still waiting to be filled.

“I’m claiming mine today!” Jackson said.

This time, casino workers hosted a "fast-track" job fair at the Holiday Inn Virginia Beach-Norfolk.

“We intend to have folks come through the door, get signed up," Karl Waitner, the vice president of hospitality for Rivers Casino Portsmouth said. "Go through the different processes to include some sit-down time with the Virginia Lottery Board to be able to go home today with a bonafide job offer.”

He said they’ve previously announced 1,300 job openings and there are about 200 they are working to fill.

“We’ve got security positions available, some food and beverage positions available but primarily in the hospitality channel,” he said.

Jackson hopes to snag one of those jobs in hospitality. She said it’s a position she’s worked in all her life.

“To let people know that they’re welcome. And if they come to me, I’m going to do my best to get an answer,” she said.

As opening day draws near, Waitner said excitement is brewing.

“You can see it in the faces of the team that’s already on board. Obviously, compression is real," Waitner said. "There’s still a lot to do but the good news is we have hundreds of people working on property around the clock to put the finishing touches on the property so we are ready.”

Waitner said for the other 1,100 people who received a job offer at their hiring events, staff members are working to onboard them. He said some offers are still going through the licensing process through the Virginia Lottery Board.