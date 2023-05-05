Rivers Casino Portsmouth agrees to pay $275K in underage gambling settlement

According to the settlement agreement, the Virginia Lottery found violations regarding underage gambling and unauthorized games.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Rivers Casino Portsmouth agreed to pay $275,000 to the Virginia Lottery following allegations of underage gambling.

According to the settlement agreement, the Virginia Lottery found violations regarding underage gambling and unauthorized games among others in January and February of this year.

The violations came shortly after Rivers Casino Portsmouth's opening on January 23. The casino brought in more than $56 million in revenue during that time.