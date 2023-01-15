Jan. 15 set as opening date for Rivers Casino in Portsmouth

The complex will bring about 1,300 jobs to Hampton Roads.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Get ready to place your bets: Rivers Casino Portsmouth announced on Facebook that it will open Sunday, January 15, 2023, at 3 p.m.

"Play the hottest games, catch the best live shows, watch big-screen sports and enjoy a world of new flavors," the post read.

Roy Corby, the general manager of the casino, said that in addition to the casino, seven other businesses will operate at the complex. They are:

Admiral’s Steak & Seafood

Starbucks

Topgolf Swing Suite

Mian

Slice Pizzeria

Crossings Café

BetRivers Sportsbook

“This is going to be a destination and we’re going to make sure that as it succeeds, so will our city continue to grow and prosper," Portsmouth Mayor Shannon Glover said.

Rush Street Gaming will operate the casino, which is located along Victory Boulevard, not far from Tidewater Community College's Portsmouth campus. In addition to the casino, work is underway for a hotel and entertainment district as well.