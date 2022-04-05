Milestone: Steel frame completed for future Rivers Casino Portsmouth

In a topping-off ceremony at Rivers Casino Portsmouth, the final steel beam is being put into place, marking the completion of the future casino's steel frame.

The leaders of Portsmouth's casino project marked another milestone on Tuesday morning.

At a topping-off ceremony, construction crews placed the final, yellow, steel beam into place, marking the completion of the steel framing for the future Rivers Casino Portsmouth.

The yellow steel beam was signed by city, state, and casino leaders, marking their names into history. Several construction workers on the project also added their names to it.

Crews first broke ground on the casino less than six months ago, in December of 2021, at the intersection of Victory Boulevard and Freedom Avenue.

"We began moving dirt and setting the stage less than a year ago, and we are making great progress," said Justin Ballard with S.B. Ballard Construction Company in a news release. "Despite supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic, we are still on track to complete this project [in] early 2023."

Rivers Casino Portsmouth is hosting a series of job fairs -- one per month -- over the next five months, beginning May 12 at Tidewater Community College's Portsmouth Campus.