Hundreds of runners race to raise money for Children's Museum of Virginia

It's the 8th year runners gathered for the Bunny Hop 5K and mile fun-run.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — This morning’s windy weather didn’t stop hundreds of runners from hitting the streets of Portsmouth.

The Bunny Hop 5K was held Saturday morning and the big race is all for a good cause.

“It’s a great atmosphere and so upbeat. It’s like everybody’s on vacation," runner Teresa Wilfong said.

The 5K is one of two main fundraisers for the Children’s Museum of Virginia. The money raised this weekend will support programs and events at the museum, year-round.

“I came out here to support the children’s museum, run with my niece, and run my fastest 5K," runner Kayla Eley said. “It was windy! It was very windy. I almost got blown away but it was a lot of fun.”

It’s a family-friendly event for runners and power walkers of all ages.

The race took runners on a short course around downtown Portsmouth. Race Co-Director Stephen Korbing noted, despite the wind, the rain held off long enough for all the runners to cross the finish line.

“You’re always concerned about the weather but there’s only so much you can control, right? This is a rain-or-shine event and you just roll with it," Korbing said.

Korbing said more than 300 runners took part in the event.

“Here we are nine years later. The first year we were hoping to get 100 people and break even. We’re rocking and rolling. We blew through that and every year, everybody keeps surprising us, they keep coming back, and we’re just overwhelmed by the support. It’s great to see everybody out here! This is awesome!”