General manager named for upcoming Portsmouth casino

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — We now know who is going to run the new Portsmouth casino that's set to open in two years.
Rush Street Gaming announced Roy Corby will be its general manager at the future Rivers Casino Portsmouth. The company said Corby brings three decades worth of experience in the casino and gaming operations.
Corby most recently served as the assistant general manager at the Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh.
Work has begun on building Rivers Casino Project along Victory Boulevard, not far from Tidewater Community College's Portsmouth campus. In addition to the casino, there are plans for a hotel and entertainment district as well.
Rivers Casino Portsmouth plans to bring 1,300 permanent jobs to the area along with 1,400 construction jobs, an endeavor that billed at more than $300 million.
The casino is expected to open in 2023.