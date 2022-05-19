Police investigate crash involving school bus in Portsmouth

The incident involved the bus and another vehicle near Churchland Middle. Some students reported minor injuries, according to the Portsmouth Police Department.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department said it is investigating a vehicle crash involving a school bus on Thursday morning.

The accident happened near Churchland Middle School, which is close to Craney Island, shortly before 7:45 a.m. According to a spokesperson for Portsmouth Public Schools, Bus 239 and another vehicle were involved in the crash.

Out of the 36 students on board, 10 of them reported minor injuries and were evaluated where the incident happened. The school system said it contacted the parents of these students.