Search for driver after pedestrian is seriously hurt in Portsmouth hit-and-run

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police are asking for the public's help to find the person who struck and seriously hurt a pedestrian on Sunday, and then fled the scene.

Portsmouth Police say the accident happened just after 5:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of Victory Boulevard.

Officers arrived at the scene to find the victim with a serious injury to the upper body. The vehicle, believed to be a Ford truck/SUV, had fled the scene before police arrived but left behind a passenger-side mirror in the crash. Investigators describe it as being an aftermarket mirror assembly.