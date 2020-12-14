Search for driver after pedestrian is seriously hurt in Portsmouth hit-and-run

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police are asking for the public's help to find the person who struck and seriously hurt a pedestrian on Sunday, and then fled the scene.
Portsmouth Police say the accident happened just after 5:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of Victory Boulevard.
Officers arrived at the scene to find the victim with a serious injury to the upper body. The vehicle, believed to be a Ford truck/SUV, had fled the scene before police arrived but left behind a passenger-side mirror in the crash. Investigators describe it as being an aftermarket mirror assembly.
If you have any information about this incident, you're asked to call the Portsmouth Police Department’s Strategic Crimes Unit at (757) 393-8013. You can also submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or online at P3Tips.com.