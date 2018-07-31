PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) — For the second time in less than a day, a person was shot in Portsmouth.

Police said that shortly before 1:30 p.m., 911 received a call about a shooting in the 1100 block of Mount Vernon Avenue. Arriving medics found an adult man with a gunshot wound to his lower body. He was taken to a local hospital, where his condition is not known at this time.

The shooting happened a short distance from another shooting that happened Monday evening. Around 6 p.m. Monday, a man suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound in the 1100 block of Virginia Avenue.

It's not clear at this time if the two shootings are related.

If you have any information about either incident, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

