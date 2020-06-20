State senator's team speaks out against Portsmouth Confederate statue accident rumors

Portsmouth residents held a rally in support of State Senator L. Louise Lucas.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — On Friday, State Senator L. Louise Lucas and her supporters gathered in Portsmouth to defend her name against a recall effort.

The group believes there's confusion about her part in a protest at the Confederate monument in Olde Towne Portsmouth last week. A man was seriously injured when one of the monument's statues was toppled on top of him.

“Because there are folks who are spreading lies about Senator Louise Lucas’ involvement out that evening," said Delegate Don Scott.

Lucas herself didn't speak to the crowd. She claimed she was advised not to speak.

However, her supporters did pass out a flyer that had an open letter from the senator. She claimed in the letter it was a city leader and not her that ordered police not to arrest protesters.

Scott spoke on her behalf at the rally.

“She was only out there for 30 minutes saying, 'Look, these people can protest peacefully. They can go on city property that’s owned by their taxpayer money,' and then she left,"