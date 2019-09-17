PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police are investigating a crash on Tuesday morning where a car drove into a YMCA in Portsmouth, injuring seven people.

We're told this took place at the Churchland YMCA at 4900 High Street.

Seven people were hurt, but four people including the lone driver of the car were taken to Bon Secours Maryview Hospital.

Injuries are considered not life-threatening, according to police. Some of the people who were injured were in the lobby of the recreation center at the time of the crash.

Multiple police units are on scene now working to learn what caused the incident.

No other details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story.