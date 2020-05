Portsmouth Fire Rescue and Emergency Services responded to a fire in the 40 block of Harvard Road. Three dogs, two cats, and four birds died inside the home.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A fire damaged a house and left several animals dead in Portsmouth overnight.

Portsmouth Fire Rescue and Emergency Services responded to a fire in the 40 block of Harvard Road sometime after 1 a.m. Thursday.

Crews found fire coming from a single-story home.

It was under control by 1:26 a.m.

Three dogs, two cats, and four birds died in the fire, officials said.

No one else was injured.