PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The FBI is investigating allegations of racism in the Portsmouth Police Department, according to the Portsmouth sheriff.

Portsmouth Sheriff Michael Moore said he met with FBI agents to discuss the resignation of the former Portsmouth Police Chief Tonya Chapman.

The Public Affairs Officer with FBI Norfolk said, "the FBI is looking into allegations that have been brought to our attention," but could not be specific on the nature of the allegations.

Champman claimed she was forced to resign. In a statement, Chapman said she had "never witnessed the degree of bias and acts of systemic racism, discriminatory practices and abuse of authority in all of my almost 30-year career in law enforcement and public safety."

She said she was forced to resign when she was called into a meeting with the city manager, who began to read a "scripted document" that said in part that Chapman had "lost the confidence" of her department.

Moore said he did not contact the FBI for an investigation.