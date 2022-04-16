Shooting on George Washington Highway in Portsmouth leaves man injured, police say

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man was injured after a shooting in Portsmouth near the Cradock Historic District.
A tweet from the Portsmouth Police Department at 12:53 a.m. on Saturday morning said that they responded to the 4500 block of George Washington Highway after receiving reports of a shooting.
They found a man with injuries, but they weren't life-threatening. He was taken to the hospital.
His name and condition aren't known at this time.
If you have any information that can help police with this case, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous online tip by clicking here.