Shooting on George Washington Highway in Portsmouth leaves man injured, police say

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man was injured after a shooting in Portsmouth near the Cradock Historic District.

A tweet from the Portsmouth Police Department at 12:53 a.m. on Saturday morning said that they responded to the 4500 block of George Washington Highway after receiving reports of a shooting.

They found a man with injuries, but they weren't life-threatening. He was taken to the hospital.

His name and condition aren't known at this time.