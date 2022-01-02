Man injured following shooting near Paradise Drive in Portsmouth

Police said they found a man was found seriously hurt with a gunshot wound near the 200 block of Paradise Dr.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Detectives are investigating after a man was shot in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The Portsmouth Police Department said it received a call around 3 a.m. about a shooting that happened near the 200 block of Paradise Drive.

When officers arrived at the scene they found a man who was seriously hurt from being shot. They did not share any other details about the victim.

