Man injured following shooting near Paradise Drive in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Detectives are investigating after a man was shot in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
The Portsmouth Police Department said it received a call around 3 a.m. about a shooting that happened near the 200 block of Paradise Drive.
When officers arrived at the scene they found a man who was seriously hurt from being shot. They did not share any other details about the victim.
