Smoke, water damage from fire puts 14 people out of homes in Portsmouth

Portsmouth Fire Rescue said crews had the fire on Elm Avenue quickly, but the amount of damage was enough to displace the people who lived in the building.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A fire Monday afternoon displaced 14 people who lived in a building on Elm Avenue.

Portsmouth Fire Rescue and Emergency Services were at the converted duplex in the 1600 block of Elm around 4:40 p.m.

When crews got there, they saw flames and smoke coming from the roof.

Firefighters said crews from Portsmouth and Navy Region Mid-Atlantic quickly brought the fire under control, but there was enough smoke and water damage to displace the people who live there.

No one was hurt. The American Red Cross was helping the people find places to stay.