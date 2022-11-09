Social media campaign out of Portsmouth encourages nightly check-in routine with children

Leaders in Portsmouth have launched a new initiative meant to improve children's safety and increase awareness about an existing curfew.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Indefinitely every night, administrators of the Portsmouth Police Department (PPD) Facebook page will post "9 o'clock check-in" reminders. Part of the goal is to help parents build a routine with their children.

"Get people to communicate. Get kids accountable, get their parents accountable, get the community accountable," said Saran Bell-Day, a Portsmouth community outreach coordinator and CEO of Matriarch Foundation.

Day has teamed up with police on the social media campaign. As a mother, she said she felt compelled to bring the idea forward because of an incident that left her son hurt in June 2021.

"I reached out to him about 8:30 and he got shot at 8:35. It was like a five-minute difference. So, 'Curfew Portsmouth' is not a thing about discipline. It's really a thing about communication, health and awareness for children," said Day.

Those involved with the initiative also hope it can improve safety among the larger community.

It's time for the 9 O'clock Check-In! Did you know there is an 11 p.m. curfew for juveniles in Portsmouth? If your... Posted by Portsmouth Police Department on Wednesday, November 9, 2022

"Have you checked in tonight? Make sure that your house is locked up, exterior lights are on and that you've removed the valuables from your vehicle," said PPD Public Information Officer Victoria Varnedoe.

Varnedoe encouraged the community to be engaged, while at the same time, keeping an existing 11 p.m. curfew for minors in mind.

"We're trying to bring awareness to the curfew and make sure everybody is safe and sound before 11 o'clock," she said.

And police warn that if children in the City of Portsmouth are caught out and about after 11 p.m., a parent could be issued a summons.

The launch of this social media campaign comes as police officers continue to search for a missing girl. Aaliyah Hull, 16, is believed to be in danger because of medical needs.