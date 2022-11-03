Solving mysteries for a cause: Portsmouth Humane Society to host 'Pub Crawlin' for Clues'

The best part? Proceeds go to saving the lives of animals.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Now you can gather your very own Mystery crew and head on down to the 'Pub Crawlin' for Clues' with the Portsmouth Humane Society.

On November 5th from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., you can adventure through High Street in Olde Towne Portsmouth and work to find clues and solve the case.

The best part? Proceeds go to saving the lives of animals.

Tickets are $35 per person, and you'll get access to food and drink specials, a goody bag, a custom Portsmouth Humane miniature flask and a make-your-own s’mores package.

Don't forget to wear your best Scooby-Doo attire for the costume contest, too.

The starting location will be Baron's Pub and the ending location will be the Renaissance Hotel.