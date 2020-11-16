Portsmouth Police Chief Angela Green fired, says she'll sue for 'wrongful termination'

Greene was put on 30 days of administrative leave with pay on September 4, after a June 10 protest at Portsmouth's Confederate monument stirred up controversy.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Monday morning at 8 a.m., Police Chief Angela Greene was called to meet with Portsmouth city officials. She was given a letter of termination.

In a small press appearance after the decision, Greene told 13News Now she'd be challenging the firing in court.

"Effective immediately today, I'm no longer chief of police in Portsmouth," she said. "I have attorneys, who - we've talked, and we have decided that we will file a wrongful termination suit. Obviously I believe that [I was] wrongfully terminated for upholding the law, and being retaliated against for sticking to my sworn oath."

"We want to make sure that this cycle ends, and that law enforcement is able to continue to protect our community, and continue to enforce the laws without interference from political leaders," Greene said.

Greene said city leaders did not give her a reason for her termination, but said she was an "at-will employee."

The officials she met with at City Hall on Monday morning - interim city manager LaVoris Pace and the interim human resources director - had not made a statement on Greene's firing by 9 a.m.

Greene was put on 30 days of administrative leave with pay on September 4, after a June 10 protest at Portsmouth's Confederate monument stirred up controversy in the city.

At the time, Dr. L. Pettis Patton said the leave was pending an investigation.

She did not specify the nature of the investigation, but a person within the police department told 13News Now that the investigation was regarding Greene's decision making on the job, her actions and her behavior.

Back in August, Greene released 14 warrants for people involved in the Confederate monument protest. State Senator Louise Lucas and members of the NAACP were among those charged.

Greene sent out an August statement about issuing those charges.

"Although felonious acts were committed by several individuals, no conflicts of interest for this department were revealed," she wrote then. "As the head of the primary law enforcement agency in the City of Portsmouth, it is my obligation to investigate all crimes that have occurred, and when probable cause exists, present that evidence for the prosecution, which is what was done in this matter."