PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) — The Virginia Supreme Court announced Tuesday it will hear the case of former Portsmouth Police Officer Stephen Rankin, according to his attorney James Broccoletti.

Rankin is seeking a new trial to overturn his conviction of voluntary manslaughter for fatally shooting 18-year-old William Chapman in a Walmart parking lot in 2015.

The Supreme Court will hear Rankin's claim that "the trial court erred and abused its discretion when it permitted, over Mr. Rankin’s objection, the admission of the statement: 'It’s my second one,'" following the shooting of Chapman.

"This statement was unduly prejudicial to Mr. Rankin and it was irrelevant as it was not probative of any fact before the court," Broccoletti argued.

Rankin had previously shot and killed a burglary suspect in 2011, years before fatally shooting Chapman. Rankin was eventually cleared of all wrongdoing in the 2011 shooting.

Broccoletti said there are no hearings set before the court yet, but he anticipates the court to hear the case in the next few months. It would take a majority of the seven justices to order a new trial.

Rankin is currently serving a two and a half year sentence in prison.

