'Stop the Violence 757' leaders open first office in Portsmouth in emotional ceremony

The non-profit has worked for years to bring change to gun violence, but has never had an established physical space to operate.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A non-profit dedicated to ending gun violence finally has a physical space to call their own in Portsmouth.

For more than eight years, Monica Atkins, the creator of "Stop the Violence 757," has worked out of her own home and those of others to make a difference when it comes to gun violence in Hampton Roads.

On Friday, Atkins cut the ribbon on a new office that she hopes will become the beating heart of Portsmouth.

"This is a space where we are going to work, where our board members can talk," said Atkins. "This is where we are going to make change."

The words "We Miss You" are painted on the office's walls, and there are several pictures of victims of gun violence on the walls.

One of the pictures includes 25-year old Antonio Atkins, Monica's son, who died from gun violence in 2014 as he drove home with his brother and girlfriend.

Monica said his picture, along with pictures of others, remind her of the importance of their mission.

"We don't want to add any more pictures to this wall," said Atkins. "We don't want any other child to be hurt in our community."

The ribbon cutting comes less than two weeks after Atkins lost her niece, Erica Atkins, to gun violence. Erica died on Dale Drive, leaving behind two young children.

Erica's picture joined Antonio's on the new office's walls. Monica Atkins said she hopes it will be the last.