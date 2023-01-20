Student found with knife on school bus in Portsmouth

A school official confirmed that the knife was found on Bus 271 while taking students home from Manor High School.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A student was found with a knife on a school bus in Portsmouth on Friday, school officials said.

A spokesperson for Portsmouth Public Schools confirmed that the knife was found on Bus 271 as it was taking students home from Manor High School.

In an email obtained by 13News Now, Manor High Principal Dr. Timothy Johnson said the student met with police and "appropriate disciplinary action will be taken here at the school."

The principal asked parents to remind their children that weapons of any kind are not allowed on school property.