PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Department of Behavioral Healthcare Services is hosting its fourth annual 'Shatter the Silence' event.

It's a prevention event bringing youth and community partners together to celebrate wellness and raise awareness of suicide in the community.

The event takes place on Friday, September 13 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Venue 757 located at 4582 George Washington Highway.

The event is free and open to the public. It will feature door prizes, snacks, and many other giveaways!

Anyone with questions about the event should call Rylan Chesley at (757) 393-8618 ext. 8055 or Tamara Howe at (757) 393-8618 ext. 8015.

Click here to register for the event.