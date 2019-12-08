PORTSMOUTH, Va. — One person is in custody and another is on the run after police say a stolen car crashed into a power pole in Portsmouth early Monday morning.

The crash happened around 12:23 a.m. at Des Moines Avenue and Duke Street. One of the men inside the car was taken to the hospital, where he is expected to be OK.

The second suspect took off on foot after the crash and has not been caught.

Dominion Energy crews are working to repair the downed power pole. A street sign was also knocked down in the crash.

The Dominion Energy outage map shows only 8 customers are affected by the power outage.

Police expect it to be several hours before the block reopens.

If you have any information about this case, please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.