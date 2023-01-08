Police search for suspect vehicle after teen is shot to death in Portsmouth

The vehicle is described as a silver Kia Rio with Virginia tags "PR8Y 247".

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police in Portsmouth are looking for a suspect vehicle that may have been involved in a weekend shooting that left a teenager dead.

Officers were called to the 6000 block of Churchland Boulevard around 4:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of a shooting. They arrived to find the victim was a 16-year-old boy. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Tuesday, police said they are now looking for a vehicle in connection to the shooting. It's described as a silver Kia Rio with Virginia tags "PR8Y 247".