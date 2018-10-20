Two suspicious packages found in a mail room at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth on Saturday morning were deemed safe, according to Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads.

The packages were inspected by Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians, and were deemed safe.

The scene is currently clear.

The two packages were discovered onboard Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads-Portsmouth Annex around 9:43 a.m.

Streets near Building 3, Paul Jones Circle and Effingham Street, were secured during the incident.

© 2018 WVEC