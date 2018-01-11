PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) — Police and firefighters are investigating after an SUV crash through a fence and into a creek on Thursday afternoon.
The accident happened off of the 3600 block of George Washington Highway in Portsmouth around 3 p.m. The fire department said two people were inside when it plowed through the fence behind a car wash and came to a rest in Paradise Creek.
Both occupants swam to shore and have been taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.
A tow truck was able to remove the SUV from the creek.
The cause of the accident is under investigation.
