PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) — Police and firefighters are investigating after an SUV crash through a fence and into a creek on Thursday afternoon.

The accident happened off of the 3600 block of George Washington Highway in Portsmouth around 3 p.m. The fire department said two people were inside when it plowed through the fence behind a car wash and came to a rest in Paradise Creek.

Both occupants swam to shore and have been taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

A tow truck was able to remove the SUV from the creek.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

The SUV has been successfully removed from Paradise Creek. The cause of the accident remains under investigation. #13newsnow pic.twitter.com/Zco9G9BEMa — Robert Boyd 13News Now (@13robertboyd) November 1, 2018

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC