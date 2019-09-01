PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police in Portsmouth say they have arrested a teenager in connection with the shooting death of a 12-year-old boy.

Kemon Battle was shot on Lexington Drive just days before Christmas. He was laid to rest last week.

Police say they've arrested a 14-year-old boy for the crime. Because of his age, investigators are not releasing his name at this time.

The teen is charged with voluntary manslaughter.

In a news release, Portsmouth Police thanked the community for its continued cooperation and support.