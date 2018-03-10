PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) — A teenage boy who was one of three people shot late Tuesday night in Portsmouth has died, police said.

Shortly after 10 p.m., officers were called to the 1500 block of Jefferson Street for a report of a shooting. Arriving officers found an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police searching the area found two more people had been shot, including the 16-year-old boy.

All three victims were taken to the hospital, where the teen died while in surgery.

Following the shooting, Portsmouth Police plan to hold R.E.S.E.T. (Rapid Engagement of Support in the Event of Trauma) walk in the community, beginning at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

SEE ALSO: Police push for engagement with the community through door knocks

No information about any possible suspects or what may have led to the shooting has been released at this time.

If you know anything about this shooting, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

© 2018 WVEC