PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) — Officers are investigating after a 16-year-old walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound on Monday.

Dispatch received a 911 call around 10:42 p.m. about the teen in the hospital with injuries to his lower body. Police are looking into the situation.

No further information has been released at this time.

