Teenager convicted of shooting Portsmouth police officer to get new trial

A judge determined that Will Patterson, Jr. will have a new trial. Patterson was convicted in 2018 of trying to kill Portsmouth Officer Angelina Baaklini in 2017.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A Portsmouth Circuit Court judge said that a teenager who was convicted of shooting a police officer in November 2017 will get a new trial.

A jury found Will Patterson, Jr. guilty of Attempted Capital Murder, Aggravated Malicious Wounding, and Use of a Firearm in April 2018. Patterson, who was 15 at the time of the crimes, had been arrested for the shooting of Officer Angelina Baaklini.

Baaklini was in her patrol car when she spotted Patterson. She recognized Patterson as a runaway and tried to detain him. Prosecutors said while that was happening, Patterson pulled a gun from his waistband and started shooting.

Patterson, who is 18 now, is in custody at the Hampton Roads Regional Jail.