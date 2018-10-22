PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) — The story starts the same, with a car pulled over by police, but sometimes the traffic stop takes a turn for the worse.

Portsmouth police are working to prevent that, especially when it comes to teens. The department visited a group of students at Churchland High and taught them how to handle a traffic stop.

For one class period, sophomores learned what to do if they get pulled over by practicing with school administration and several officers.

Officers explained what drivers can do and tips for making sure the officer and driver go home safely.

The tips are for any driver, including staying in the car, keeping hands on the steering wheel, calmly cooperating, and turning on a light if it’s dark.

It’s the first time the Portsmouth Police Department held a Teens and Traffic Stops program. Chief Tonya Chapman said it give students a real-world experience.

“It was truly exciting to see the kids were so interactive,” said Chapman.

For Portsmouth police, it's about being proactive before these soon to be drivers hit the road.

“The officers are human too and there are a lot of things that they have to deal with when it comes to pulling over a car and initiating a traffic stop,” explained Chapman.

Now, these students can understand what it’s like to be in the officer’s shoes.

“We thought it was an awesome opportunity to partner with the police department, to bring something valuable to our students,” said Churchland High principal, Shawn Millaci. “Especially in today’s climate I think it’s a perfect opportunity for them to just learn more and be exposed to the opposite side to see what’s going through that police officer’s head."

“It was pretty fun, yeah,” said Michael Sollgnier, one of the student participants.

“It was a really good experience to get in the minds of the officers and such,” said Kameron Hux.

Portsmouth Police officers also gave a list of resources to use if an officer does treat you wrong:

Professional Standards Unit (757)393-8209

Crime Prevention Unit: (757)393-8092

Police Non-Emergency (757)393-5300

For more information on teens and law enforcement click here.

