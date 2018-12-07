PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Temporary repairs are being made meant to stabilize a damaged portion of the Union Bank and Trust Pavilion in Portsmouth, which had led to several recent concert relocations and cancellations.

According to The Virginian-Pilot, the city engineer said water seeped inside a pillar and froze.

The crack was spotted during an annual inspection in May.

Crews are still working to fix it. They've braced the four main pillars and have removed the canopy.

To date, the city has spent about $200,000 on repairs. Meanwhile, upcoming venue changes continue to be made. Friday, July 13's "Slightly Stoopid: Out For Summer" tour with special guests Stick Figure and Pepper will be held in the venue’s waterfront plaza, not at the Pavilion.

Buddy Guy and Jonny Lang's scheduled July 21 performance at the Pavillion is still going forward as planned, however.

