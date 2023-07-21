Catch The Commodores and The Spinners at Rivers Casino Portsmouth this fall

Grammy-award winners The Commodores are best known for their hits “Easy,” “Three Times a Lady,” “Brick House,” and “Night Shift."

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — You can catch some classic soul music this fall at Rivers Casino Portsmouth.

The Commodores and The Spinners will perform at the casino on Sept. 9 at 8 p.m.

The Spinners are best known for hits “I'll Be Around” and “Could It Be I'm Falling In Love."

“It’s not every day that two legendary musical acts perform under the same roof so we are beyond excited to host The Commodores and The Spinners at Rivers Casino Portsmouth," said Brian Bork, the VP of marketing for Rivers Casino Portsmouth. “Their timeless music has been the soundtrack to the lives of many and we’re looking forward to presenting our guests with an amazing and unforgettable night of entertainment.”