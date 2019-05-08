PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A written threat led to a building's evacuation at Norfolk Naval Shipyard in Portsmouth.

According to a shipyard spokesperson, the threat was discovered in a building in an industrial area around 6:40 a.m. Monday. As a precaution, all employees got out of the building, while shipyard law enforcement and Naval Criminal Investigative Service were notified.

The employees have since been allowed back inside and normal shipyard operations have resumed.

NCIS is continuing their investigation and has offered a reward of $10,000 for information that can lead to the arrest of the person responsible. If you have any information about this threat, please call NCIS at 757-444-7327.