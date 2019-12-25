PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A house fire in the early hours of Christmas Day displaced three people, Portsmouth fire officials said.

Fire crews responded to a structure fire around 12 a.m. in the 200 block of Webster Avenue. That's in the Park View section of the city.

Crews found fire coming from the first floor of a two-story house. They could also see the fire from the second floor.

The fire was under control by 12:30 a.m., officials said.

No one was injured but three people displaced by the fire are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The fire is under investigating by the Portsmouth Fire Marshall's Office.

