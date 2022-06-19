Three people displaced after house fire in Portsmouth

At the time, two pets were in the home. One dog was rescued, and a cat was unaccounted for.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Fire & Rescue crews were on the scene of a house fire Sunday morning.

According to a news release, it happened on the 5600 block of Portsmouth Boulevard. That's near the Elmhurst Square shopping mall.

When firefighters got there, they found the fire inside the home.

At the time, two pets were in the home. One dog was rescued, and a cat was unaccounted for.

Three adults were displaced as a result of the fire, and the Red Cross is assisting.