Three people hurt in shooting at Portsmouth Halloween party

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police in Portsmouth say three people were hurt in a shooting that happened at a Halloween party over the weekend.

The shooting happened in the 900 block of Portsmouth Boulevard. Police first learned of the shooting when a 23-year-old woman walked into a local hospital around 1:30 a.m. November 1 with a gunshot wound to her upper body. About three hours later, another gunshot victim, a 27-year-old woman, also came to the hospital with an injury to her torso.

Around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, a 23-year-old man also walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound to his torso. Investigators say all three victims were shot at the same incident.

The three victims are expected to be OK.

There is no word on any suspect information at this time.