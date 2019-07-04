PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Several people are seriously hurt after a three-vehicle crash in Portsmouth on Sunday.

Officers responded around 2:23 p.m. in the 4000 block of High Street to a serious crash involving three vehicles, Portsmouth police Sgt. Misty Holley said.

Several people were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Traffic is being rerouted in the area of the Churchland Bridge, police said.

