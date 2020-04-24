x
Three workers at Hampton Roads Regional Jail test positive for COVID-19

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — An officer who works at the Hampton Roads Regional Jail and two contract employees have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, the jail announced Friday.

The officer has been on self-quarantine at home since the onset of a fever. A part-time contract employee tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and the facility was notified on Wednesday, while a second contract employee has tested positive and the facility was notified Friday.

Also as of Friday, eight inmates at the jail have tested positive for the coronavirus. The jail reports the inmates are in isolation and are in good condition.

The Virginia Department of Health and HRRJ staff are monitoring all inmates and staff who recently had contact with the eight individuals currently in isolation.

The jail says that since mid-March, crews have continually been cleaning and sanitizing the facility to follow recommendations from the Center for Disease Control and the Virginia Department of Health. 

