PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Congressman Bobby Scott will be in Portsmouth Monday to update citizens on the current happenings in Washington and to host a town hall meeting in Portsmouth.

Constituents will have the opportunity to learn more about Scott's efforts to protect access to affordable health care, as well as hear more about the critical legislation House Democrats have passed in the first 100 days of the new Congress.

Residents of the 3rd congressional district can also provide comments and ask questions.

The free, public event will be held at Churchland High School at 4301 Cedar Lane in Portsmouth. It kicks off at 6:30 p.m.