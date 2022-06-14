Portsmouth City Council appoints new city manager

This comes after the four council members voted to abruptly fire former City Manager Angel Jones, with no warning to the public.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A second attempt to appoint former Portsmouth Police Chief Tonya Chapman as city manager passed at a city council meeting Tuesday night.

Councilman Mark Whitaker made the motion to appoint Chapman, which was approved in a 4-3 vote.

Vice Mayor Deandre Barnes, along with Councilmembers Chris Woodard and Paul Battle, also voted in favor of the motion.

