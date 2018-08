PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) — Crews in Portsmouth are working to repair a power pole.

Police warn High Street from Elm Avenue to Chestnut Road will be closed for several hours in both directions.

We're told power lines are down following a single vehicle car crash. No one was hurt.

At this time, Dominion Energy isn't reporting any power outages.

For now, avoid the area if you can or take an alternate route.

