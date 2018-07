PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- A traffic stop turned into a police pursuit overnight in the City of Portsmouth.

According to emergency dispatchers, the chase started at Washington Street and King Street around 1 a.m. Tuesday. It came to an end a few minutes later on Elm Avenue.

No other information, including why police were pursuing the car or if anyone was arrested, was immediately available.

